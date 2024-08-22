Leaked iPhone 16 Pro box label fuels India production rumors

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We are only a few weeks away from Apple’s official announcement of the iPhone 16 series, and the leaks are still flooding in.

The latest iPhone 16 leak comes from the leaker “OvO” on the Weibo Chinese Social Media site, who posted the alleged iPhone 16 Pro’s box label.

Alleged iPhone 16 Pro box label: Assembled in India

Image: OvO via Weibo

Several sources have previously reported that Apple may produce this year’s “Pro” iPhone models in India to lessen the company’s reliance on China.

The iPhone 16 Pro box label posted by the leaker “OvO” corroborates this rumor. The label says, “Assembled in India,” which is the first to be on a Pro iPhone model.

Apple’s campaign to reduce its reliance on China is nothing new. Last year, the Cupertino firm started assembling iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models in India, side-by-side with China, which was a first in the company’s history.

In addition, the company also has assembly facilities in Brazil and Vietnam.

Image: Apple / KnowTechie

Previously, a report from MoneyControl reported that Apple would start assembling the new iPhone 16 Pro models in India in partnership with Foxconn.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared a similar report but went a step further, stating that other partners like Prgatron and Tata Group would also chime in.

While leaker “OvO’s” claim is in line with Bloomberg and MoneyControl, we are unable to claim the validity of the posted image.

Unfortunately, “OvO” doesn’t have a good track record. So, we just have to wait a few weeks and see what happens.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in the first half of September, as usual. The new iPhones are expected to sport new, upgraded chips and AI features.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news