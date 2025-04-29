Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is getting very close to being ready for mass production. This strongly supports the accuracy of recent leaked images and rumors.

The news comes from a credible report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) stating that Apple has completed the Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) phase for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models.

In simpler terms, this means the designs are mostly finalized, and major changes are very unlikely from this point on.

While a couple of testing stages still remain, namely the Design Validation Test (DVT) and Production Validation Test (PVT), these are typically used for fine-tuning small details, not overhauling the overall design.

So what we’re seeing in leaked photos now is probably very close to the final product Apple will unveil, likely at their usual September launch event.

One of the most talked-about leaks is the iPhone 17 Air, a new version that looks simpler and sleeker compared to its siblings.

Unlike the regular iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, which are still expected to feature multiple rear cameras, the iPhone 17 Air appears to have just one rear camera placed in an extended camera island on the back.

This minimalist design could appeal to users who want a more lightweight or stylish phone.

In terms of specs, leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air will include a 48MP main camera on the back and a 24MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, it’s expected to use the A19 chip, which is built using a highly efficient 3-nanometer process.

This means better performance and energy efficiency. It’s also rumored to come with 12GB RAM, which should make it very fast and responsive for multitasking.

All signs point to Apple being well on track with its production timeline, making these leaks probably the most accurate glimpse yet of what’s to come.

