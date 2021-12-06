Apple is planning a huge 2022 with new products across the board

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac) states that Apple is gearing up for a big 2022.

The theme of next year’s Apple lineup seems to be “Apple silicon” in that the company is looking to revamp and update its products with its own chips.

That includes a new MacBook Pro, a new Mac mini, and a MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip. There’s also a “high-end” iMac in the works. As someone that looks at the price of the iMac and physically recoils, a high-end one screams “no poors allowed.”

Moving past the computers, new iPads (standard, Air, and Pro) are obviously planned for the year, with the next iPad Pro possibly featuring wireless charging.

Of course, we should see new iPhones next year and the company is planning three different Apple Watch models according to Gurman’s report. This includes a new Apple Watch SE, which should be a more affordable, skimmed-down wearable.

Finally, Apple’s long-rumored and often-reported AR headset could see the actual light of day next year. This coincides with other reports regarding the AR headset. Those reports also state that the AR headset would be a standalone unit that doesn’t require other Apple products.

Overall, it seems like it will be a full year for Apple. The biggest issue? Will Apple be able to sort out the supply chain and chip shortage by the time it starts delivering all of these new products?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: