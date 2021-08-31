Apple’s rumored satellite calling feature will reportedly only work in emergency situations

Yesterday, it was revealed that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 could have the ability to connect to satellites, allowing users to make calls and send texts without cellular service. While that is awesome, there’s a good chance the feature would just be for emergencies.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, sources tell the outlet that while the functionality is there, it will most likely be used for contacting emergency services and contacts via text. There would be a limit on how long these messages could be, and instead of coming through as a blue bubble or green bubble on Apple devices, it would come through as a grey message.

Sources tell Bloomberg that it is also possible that these messages may even push through and alert people that have Do Not Disturb mode on. Bloomberg didn’t clarify if that would be something that affected both Android and iOS users, or just emergency contacts with iPhones.

In addition, it is also being reported that users can use this feature to report accidents, as well. The examples given were plane and boat crashes, but one could imagine it could be used for fires, shootings, and more. It is said this function could also ask users for more information.

It is also being reported that this feature would require a special chip that is not yet available, which probably means that this actually isn’t a feature that is being released with the iPhone 13, and may not come until next year’s iPhone, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Thankfully, the wait shouldn’t be much longer, as it is expected that Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 in September.

