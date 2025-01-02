Apple Magic Mouse with touch and voice controls could launch in 2026

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly planning to release a completely redesigned Magic Mouse in 2026. A new leak suggests the device will feature touch and voice control and ergonomic improvements.

This leak builds on Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s earlier report about a next-generation Magic Mouse.

The redesign could address the inconvenient placement of the charging port, which currently prevents the mouse from being used while charging.

Though the switch from Lightning to USB-C earlier this year improved compatibility, relocating the charging port would resolve a notable usability issue.

The next Magic Mouse will feature touch and voice controls

The new Magic Mouse is rumored to include touch and voice controls and hand gestures. The news comes from the Korean Apple news leaker yeux1122.

The report states that prototypes of the device reportedly integrate these features, potentially allowing users to interact with Apple Intelligence, activate Siri, or perform specific actions via voice commands.

While Gurman acknowledged that voice control could fit into Apple’s AI roadmap, he clarified that he has not directly heard about this feature.

He suggested the leak might stem from misunderstandings of his earlier reports, though he confirmed Apple’s focus on a more ergonomic design and gesture support.

Since its 2009 introduction, the Magic Mouse has seen several minimal updates.

We saw it switching from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, getting color-matching options in 2021, and transitioning to USB-C in 2023.

Given its long update cycle, its design overhaul is considered overdue.

Experts speculate that incorporating voice controls now may help future-proof the device for broader AI integration, even if immediate use cases remain limited.

The redesigned Magic Mouse is expected to launch in 2026 alongside the OLED M6 MacBook Pro, which is also rumored for next year.

So far, we know that the updated mouse will likely feature improved ergonomics, a relocated charging port, and potentially improved control features.

