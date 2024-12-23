Apple smart doorbell with FaceID could launch by 2026

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is targeting the smart home market as a new focus area amid challenges in other projects, such as canceling its car initiative, delays in AI feature rollouts, and setbacks with an iPhone subscription service.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is developing a smart doorbell equipped with Face ID to blend its hallmark biometric authentication technology with home security.

The rumored smart doorbell would wirelessly connect to a deadbolt lock, allowing seamless integration into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem.

With advanced facial recognition, the device could identify individuals at the door and potentially unlock compatible smart locks for authorized users.

Apple developing FaceID doorbell

Currently in the early stages of development, the doorbell is not expected to launch anytime soon.

There is also speculation that Apple may outsource the hardware to third-party partners like Logitech or Belkin, a strategy previously employed with accessories for products like the Vision Pro headset.

Apple’s Proxima chip, a combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth solution, could be a key component of the smart doorbell.

This chip is set to debut in 2025 with updated HomePod Mini and Apple TV models, further enhancing integration across Apple’s ecosystem.

Additionally, the doorbell could work seamlessly with upcoming Apple devices, including a rumored iPad-like smart home hub designed to serve as a central controller for connected devices.

This hub may incorporate FaceTime capabilities and could interact with the doorbell’s camera for video conferencing and surveillance.

Despite the promise, concerns linger. Apple faces challenges in ensuring robust security, particularly in preventing potential misuse, as seen in controversies surrounding the AirTag tracker.

With its reputation for prioritizing user privacy and safety, Apple may take considerable time to refine the product or opt to license its technology rather than fully commit to hardware development.

If successful, the smart doorbell could showcase Apple’s ability to differentiate itself in the crowded smart home market through innovation and reliability.

