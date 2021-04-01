Apple’s developers conference will be online-only again this year

Apple just announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place online-only from June 7 through 11. That’ll be its fifth (and counting) virtual launch event in a row, where the latest and greatest versions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, and watchOS will all be showcased.

Last year’s WWDC was also online-only, and while it can be described as a success, it wasn’t the kind of success Apple likes. See, WWDC is like any other Apple event, better in person. Better for Apple, that is, who can carefully choreograph every moment to get the media putting out exactly the story it wants to tell. It’s better than a press release because those get paraphrased. Better than mailing out devices to reporters, as then they have different testing methods.

Apple can’t wait for the pandemic to be over, so it can get back to business as usual, herding the press through presentations and hands-on device showings that nudge towards the story they want to be told. Will this online-only WWDC have any hardware announcements? Maybe, between upcoming M1-powered desktop Macs, AR glasses, and new iPads, there’s surely enough to choose from.

Last year only showed off the capabilities of its hardware, with examples of how powerful their own M1 processors can be. The year before, Apple showed the Mac Pro, with its huge power and divisive accessories like that $1,000 monitor stand. The only thing we know for sure? Apple says the event “will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.”

