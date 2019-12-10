Apple’s latest iPad is just $249 right now (normally $330)

A couple of hours ago we featured a killer Black Friday deal on a Fire HD 8 Tablet for $50, but if you’re looking for something better, Best Buy and Target are blowing out Apple’s latest iPad for just $249. It normally sells for $330.

As for the tablet’s specs, you get a 10. 2-inch Retina display, A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Read more here for additional features.

Listen, paying $249 vs $330 is obviously a no-brainer and if this something on your holiday shopping list, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this. We’re guessing these are going to sell out fast so jump on this now sooner than later.

