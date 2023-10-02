Arylic BP50 pre-amplifier: where wireless meets superior audio

Hey there, audio buffs! Today, we’re turning up the volume on the Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier and exploring what it has to offer.

The Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier is a product that combines innovation and quality in audio technology.

This pre-amplifier not only enhances your audio experience but also bridges the gap between your music and your senses. We will delve into its features, performance, and who would benefit from this tech.

Whether you’re an audio veteran or just dipping your toes into the sound waves, we’ve got you covered.

15% off with code: KT015 Arylic BP50 Wireless Pre-amplifier 4.5 $99.99 The Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier revitalizes your home theater. With aptX HD technology and Bluetooth 5.2 support, it connects to two devices simultaneously, delivering high-quality music. An audiophile-grade ES9023P DAC chip ensures pure, high-resolution sound. The GO CONTROL app offers EQ customization and extensive control options, making it a versatile addition to your audio setup.

Features of the Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Bring your home theater back to life

The Arylic BP50 isn’t just a wireless pre-amplifier; it’s a lifeline for your home theater.

With Qualcomm’s aptX HD technology and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless high-definition audio transmission, it can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for receiving and transmitting.

Whether you’re streaming from your phone, computer, or any other Bluetooth-enabled music player, the BP50 is your ticket to high-quality, wireless music streaming.

And the best part? It’s plug-and-play. No fuss, no mess, just pure audio bliss.

Audiophile DAC

The BP50 is armed with the ES9023P DAC chip, a 24-bit stereo audio digital-to-analog converter from ESS.

This little marvel integrates a driver op-amp with 2Vrms output, bringing you jitter-free, high-resolution sound reproduction that captures the most intricate musical details.

With a dynamic range of 112 dB, it delivers pure audio with extremely low distortion and noise.

App with EQ

Image: KnowTechie

The BP50 comes with an app compatible with iOS and Android devices. The GO CONTROL app lets you customize EQ settings, name devices, personalize themes, control USB playlists, and audio sources.

Plus, it allows you to set high-pass and low-pass filters based on your speakers and subwoofer. The app is frequently updated, so you can always expect new features and improvements.

Rich interfaces

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The BP50 is a pre-amplifier for the modern age, sporting a variety of interfaces. These include analog RCA, digital optical, HDMI ARC, Phono in, and USB, making it suitable for a wide range of devices.

It also features a subwoofer output for an external active subwoofer, promising a bass boost for your audio experience.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Wide range and low latency

The BP50 boasts a Bluetooth transmission range of over 10 meters. Thanks to its advanced Bluetooth audio processing technology, it ensures a high-fidelity wireless connection.

The device’s support for aptX Adaptive and AAC codecs maintains the integrity of the audio quality, preserving every detail. Furthermore, its low-latency performance makes it an ideal choice for gaming and video applications.

The BP50’s efficient power management extends the battery life of wireless devices, delivering a seamless audio experience. Overall, the Arylic BP50’s performance is a testament to its superior design and innovative technology.

Who’s this for?

The Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier is designed for those seeking to enhance their home audio system. Its versatility and advanced features make it an excellent choice for audiophiles seeking high-quality sound reproduction.

Moreover, its user-friendly interface and compatibility with a range of devices make it suitable for individuals new to the audio world.

Furthermore, its affordability makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. In essence, the Arylic BP50 caters to a broad spectrum of audio enthusiasts.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In conclusion, the Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier stands as a distinguished product in the realm of audio technology.

Its high-quality sound reproduction, bolstered by advanced features such as Bluetooth 5.2 support and aptX Adaptive and AAC codecs, sets it apart in the market.

The device’s versatility is another notable strength. With a range of interfaces, including analog RCA, digital optical, HDMI ARC, Phono in, and USB, it caters to a variety of devices and user needs.

This makes it suitable for a wide spectrum of audio enthusiasts, from seasoned audiophiles to those new to the audio world.

In essence, the Arylic BP50 wireless stereo pre-amplifier is a great option for anyone seeking to enhance their home audio system.

Its combination of high-quality sound reproduction, advanced features, versatility, user-friendliness, and affordability makes it a standout product in the audio technology market.

It promises an enhanced listening experience, making every moment of music a joy to savor. If you are in the market for a wireless stereo pre-amplifier, you’re in luck with code KT015; you’ll receive 15% off!

Dual Device Connection: Connects and streams from two devices simultaneously.

Audiophile-Grade DAC: ES9023P chip ensures pure, high-resolution sound with low distortion.

Customizable EQ: GO CONTROL app allows personalized sound adjustments.

Versatile Interfaces: Rich connectivity options for various devices.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.