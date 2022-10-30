Take your audio setup wireless with the S10 WiFi music streamer

For audiophiles, you know that a sound system setup can quickly become a tangled mess of cables and wires.

So going wireless with your sound hardware can be a great idea. The S10 WiFi music streamer does precisely that.

It’s a wireless audio streamer that bridges your audio source and your home audio system. And it works entirely wirelessly, so there is no need for extra cables.

The Arylic S10 WiFi music streamer is available on the Arylic website for $99. But if you act quickly, it’s selling for just $79.

Verified S10 WiFi Music Streamer

For a limited time, the S10 WiFi Music Streamer is down to just $79. It usually sells for $99. Limited-time offer. Rating $79 at Arylic On-Going Offer

Are you interested in learning more? Let’s see what it’s all about.

Complete wireless connectivity

Image: KnowTechie

The most significant selling point of the S10 WiFi music streamer is its wireless connectivity. You can use this device to wirelessly transmit music or sound from one device to your audio setup.

As the name suggests, you can connect the S10 to your home WiFi network and transmit music to any other device connected to your network.

For example, you can wirelessly connect the S10 to your network or through the ethernet port on the back for a more stable connection.

You can even set up the S10 with multiple Arylic devices to create a multi-room system in your home. Play music in any room with just a few simple button presses.

Send different sources to different rooms, or play the same music throughout other rooms in your home.

And WiFi is just the beginning of the S10’s wireless connection options.

It’s also equipped with Bluetooth and Apple Airplay if you’re looking for a wireless connection that doesn’t rely on an established network.

Different ways to play

Image: KnowTechie

To use the S10 WiFi music streamer, you first need to set it up with the 4Stream app.

The app is free on iOS and Android, and that’s where you’ll manage the S10’s connections and set it up with other devices.

Once you get set up with the 4Stream app, you have a few different options for playing music through the S10.

In addition, the 4Stream app integrates with plenty of popular music streaming apps.

Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, TIDAL, and Deezer are just a few apps you can play through the S10 Wireless music streamer.

Image: KnowTechie

Plus, you can use the included USB-A port on the back to add a flash drive with music and play directly from there.

One missing feature is the ability to use a wired connection through USB to connect something like a computer. It’s not a big deal since the device focuses on a wireless connection.

The S10 essentially acts as a DAC, converting a digital input to an analog output for your sound system.

But it’s also a preamp that you can use to tweak and improve the sound coming from your speakers.

Ditch the wires on your home audio setup

Image: KnowTechie

The S10 falls into a strange limbo spot in today’s audio world. Many devices come with wireless capabilities and connections through Bluetooth.

However, if you’re looking to set up a network of speakers connected to your home WiFi network, the S10 Wireless music streamer can be an excellent bridge between the music you stream and where it plays.

Therefore, it works with all the big streaming apps, and you can use it to manage different speaker setups across your house.

Plus, you can use it to tweak the sound for the best DAC conversion.

The S10 WiFi music streamer is available on the company’s website. The normal retail price is $99, but it’s currently on sale for $79.

Sponsored Pick Arylic S10 WiFi Music Streamer Are you tired of tangled wires? Want better control over your speakers? Arylic’s wireless music streamer connects your speakers, TV, and more to create a multiroom system. Buy Now

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.