ASUS ROG Phone 9 will get a bonkers 185Hz refresh rate, says leak

During the Snapdragon Summit, ASUS officially announced its next gaming phone, the ROG Phone 9, which will debut on November 19.

Like last year, we are expecting a full lineup with the possibility of a Pro model. While last year’s ROG Phone 8 didn’t arrive with much of an upgrade, a leak says ASUS may have found a way to raise the stakes by packing a display with a bonker refresh rate.

The renowned leaker Digital Chat Station recently shared a few specs of the ROG Phone 9 on Weibo, first spotted by the folks at 91mobiles.

According to the post, the ROG Phone 9 will support an 185Hz refresh rate display, which is exceptional from a technical standpoint.

However, it also begs the question of how many games will be able to take advantage of its ridiculous specs.

About the ROG Phone 9’s display and the 185Hz refresh rate

Image: KnowTechie

DCS further asserts that the ROG Phone 9 will use LTPO tech to achieve a variable refresh rate, keeping the power consumption level in check.

However, this isn’t anything new. ASUS ROG Phone 8 also offered an LTPO panel, variable from 1Hz to 120Hz, and a max refresh rate of 165Hz while gaming, using the Game Genie Mode.

So, the ROG Phone 9 will likely follow the same path, offering a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate for general use, while the 185Hz refresh rate will be reserved for the Game Genie Mode.

In addition, the post claims that ASUS will use a flat-screen design for the ROG Phone 9.

More ASUS ROG Phone 9 leaked details

Image: 91Mobiles

Besides the unprecedented refresh rate, the ROG Phone 9 could be powered by Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The post further claims that ASUS is going for a mid-mounted design for its SoC, which could offer the best heat dissipation efficiency.

Regarding more functions, the ROG Phone 9 will offer an AniMe Vision lighting system and some new AI features.

ASUS could also add an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, which the company only started adding to the ROG series last year.

Based on the leaked specs, ASUS is ready to deliver another gaming powerhouse. However, regarding upgrades, while the 185Hz refresh rate sounds extraordinary, we are unsure how many games will be able to utilize it.

