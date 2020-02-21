AWS DevOps engineers are making a KILLING – jumpstart your career with this $30 course bundle

Amazon Web Services are literally everywhere. Harness the potential of this ubiquitous platform with the Complete AWS Dev and Ops Certification Training Bundle. Right now it’s down to just $30. Normally $796 when sold separately.

Start with the AWS DevOps Engineer Professional 1: Continuous Delivery and Automation course to familiarize yourself with the fundamentals of DevOps engineering including continuous integration and delivery, JavaScript Object Notation processes and more.

Immerse yourself in the basics of Amazon CloudWatch with a two-hour training focusing on monitoring, custom metrics and logging files to directly prepare for the AWS certification exam. Study for the authentication and authorization portion of the exam with a course on Identity and Access Management (IAM) and learn to securely control who’s authenticated and authorized to use and access AWS resources.

Take a two-hour training on availability and elasticity to learn the best practices and patterns for building highly available architectures and implementing auto-scaling groups. Not only do these courses walk you through practical AWS skills, but they directly prepare you for the content on the AWS Dev & Ops certification exam.

The Complete AWS Dev & Ops Certification Training Bundle is available for a limited time for just $29.96. Start preparing for a lucrative career path with this affordable course four-course bundle.

