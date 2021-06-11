Bah humbug, Reddit is putting an end to Secret Santa

Secret Santa is a tradition for many families and friends, but one of the more awesome examples of Secret Santa comes from Reddit, where people would send gifts to other users who signed up.

Celebrities like Bill Gates, Snoop Dogg, and Bill Nye even got in on the action, making each year an exciting time for everyone involved. Now, the mother fuckers are shutting it down because they hate fun (allegedly).

Realistically, it’s more likely that it is being shut down because interest was lower last year (hello? global pandemic?) and corporate is too busy looking at all the money being raked in from high-profile subreddits like WallStreetBets and CryptoMoonRocks (thanks, Gizmodo.)

In the announcement, the company notes that it made the decision so it could better focus on “enhancing the user experience of Reddit.” Just be honest here, it wasn’t making you money and you didn’t want to think about it anymore.

The thing is, Reddit’s iconic gift exchange started as a fan-fueled project and eventually its own website. Then, Reddit bought the website in 2011, according to Gizmodo. As one Reddit user notes, “So you took over someone elses project years ago, made some money off of it and then killed it. Yikes.”

Dan McComas, the person behind the original Reddit Secret Santa, has already started a new subreddit dedicated to the Secret Santa project.

