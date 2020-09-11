Because AirPods are still overpriced, get some official Apple EarPods instead for just $10

If the cost of AirPods is still holding you back from pulling the trigger, kick it old school and go with Apple’s OG headphones instead. Right now, Amazon has them down to just $10. They typically sell for $30. And if you need a Lightning option, those are going for $17.

And these aren’t any knockoffs either. These are being sold directly from Apple’s Amazons storefront. So you have the peace of mind you won’t get ripped off. Typically we never see a discount this big on these headphones, so it’s nice to see the prices as low as they are right now.

These are probably some of the most reliable headphones on the planet right now. You can throw anything at its way and they will barely get a scratch. And at these prices, this makes it a no-brainer. Definitely doesn’t hurt to get a pair and use it as a backup. Either way, the choice is yours. Click on the button below for more details.

