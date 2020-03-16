Become a data analytics pro with this 12-course bundle for just $40

Whether you need data analytics for your current job or a future career path, training in this versatile field will help you gain valuable and employable skills. The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle will teach you the essentials to efficiently evaluate the business potential of a variety of statistics. Right now it’s just $40. This course normally costs $6K!

This 12-course, 141-hour training bundle will walk you through analytics, RPA (Robotics Process Automation), machine learning, Tableau and more. Learn how to use data across multiple platforms and languages including Python, Apache, Hadoop and R.

For businesses of any size, the data science field is a key tool for evaluating and interpreting data, statistics, and trends to help strategize optimal decisions and actions. Data scientists are responsible for implementing these processes, analyzing data in ways that are understandable and useful for businesses.

The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle covers the basics to advanced functions of big data, Python, R, Tableau, Hadoop, RPA, Apache Spark, Scala, Excel, artificial intelligence, and more. Valued at over $6,000, this thorough and user-friendly bundle is available at a major discount for just $39.99. Boost your data science knowledge and toolkit with in-depth information and coursework that will equip you with practical data science skills.

