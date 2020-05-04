Become a Microsoft Excel pro with this $34 certification training bundle

There’s a good chance you’ve come into contact with Microsft Excel at some capacity — perhaps either at your current or previous job. While it may seem like an overwhelming platform to take on and master, our bestselling Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle simplifies the software in a comprehensive and easy to follow way. Best yet, it’s 96% off.

A number-crunching powerhouse, Excel is a vital tool to learn for endeavors of all sizes. If you’re looking to compile complex data in real-time using simple formulas or put together a streamlined, organized budget for your expenses, this bundle is for you. While it may seem intimidating, learning how to conquer Excel is not as daunting as you might think. With six courses, over 400 lessons, and step by step hands-on exercises, The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you master Excel techniques in a digestible manner.

You’ll start with the basics and move your way up to get a deep understanding of advanced formulas and methods, impressing even the most experienced users. With courses teaching you everything from basic spreadsheets to intricate pivot tables, each lesson will walk you through the ins and out of the software and put your learning into real-world use.

With plenty of exercises available, you’ll be able to put your skills to the test and accomplish tasks such as analyzing data from real-world case studies or creating a report based on multiple sets of data. A certification will be provided upon completion of the courses, allowing for a great résumé booster for your next endeavor.

Normally priced at close to $1,000, The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is now just $34 — that’s 96% off. Conquer your fear of Excel and take your career to the next level by conquering the training and getting certified.

