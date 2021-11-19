Best Buy Black Friday deals are live and they’re honestly better than what Amazon is offering

Amazon lifted the flood gates on its Black Friday deals a week ahead of schedule, and Best Buy isn’t going to stand around letting them get all those sweet sales, so to jump on the bandwagon, Best Buy is officially lifting the veil on its Black Friday deals too. Good for them.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are good and all, but most of the stuff they include in their sale is stuff the company makes. Best Buy’s sale is a bit different because they don’t make their products, so they have a wealth of discounts on products outside of Best Buy’s umbrella. And we’re talking excellent stuff here discounted to record-low prices.

So what’s up for grabs? Honestly, Best Buy has so much stuff up for grabs we can’t list it all, but here’s a link where you can find all these deals. We’re going to highlight a few of our favorite deals below, but for time’s sake, be sure to check out the whole page on Best Buy’s site.

Here are some of our favorite deals below

Again, this is just a hand-picked selection of some of the deals Best Buy is offering up. There’s so much we can’t even include them all in this post. So you’re going to have to do some digging of your own to see what you can find. So click this link and start your journey; we have faith in you.

We’ll be dropping more deals on the site as the days go by, so keep an eye out on our deal section here. Do yourself a favor and bookmark that page. Avoid the rush this Black Friday and get what you need online. There’s no need to go to an actual store to capitalize on Black Friday. Click the button below for more info.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide as our 2021 Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.