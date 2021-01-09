Best Buy Deal of the Day: $139.97 for the 360 C50 Robot Vacuum

It’s a chaotic time around the world, but the burden of mopping and vacuuming – and the endless procrastination beforehand– is one thing you can take off your weekly to-do-list permanently with the help of a robot vacuum. The C50 Robot Vacuum & Mop from 360 Smart Life goes on sale on January 9th on Best Buy for $139.97, making the already affordable device a deal you shouldn’t miss.

Just turn on the C50 and set it on its merry way with the help of a remote control and anti-collision sensors, meaning you can feel accomplished even as you doom scroll on social media. Your floors will look great thanks to the C50’s 2600Pa supreme suction power, which vacuums on a variety of surfaces. A Snap-on extension water makes it easy to convert the C50 to a robot mop. Gone are the days of bending over with a vacuum, broom, and mop.

This deal will only last about 24 HOURS, so buy yourself a little peace of mind with the C50 Robot Vacuum & Mop, it’s guaranteed to be your new best cleaning friend.

