Best Buy has some of the best games for the Nintendo Switch insanely discounted right now

Looking for some new games to add to your Nintendo Switch library? How about games like Super Mario Bros U, Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2? If any of these catches your eye, head on over to Best Buy because right now all of these games just got a rare $20 discount, bringing the price down to $40 a pop. They normally sell for $60.

Sure, there’s only a handful of games, but to be fair, these are the types of games that rarely ever see discounts for. And there’s a reason why: These games are so good folks don’t have any issues paying the full price. So the fact that you can get these for $20 off is kind of a big deal. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on these.

Best Buy has a bunch of other games deeply discounted too, which you can find them all here. So yoiu have plenty of options to choose from. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.