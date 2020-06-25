Best Buy is blowing out select Nintendo Labo kits for just $20 each

If you own a Switch and you are looking to dip your toes into the world of Nintendo Labo kits, you’re in luck because Best Buy is blowing out two popular options for just $20 each. They usually sell at around $70 and $40, respectively.

So what’s up for grabs? Well, you have the Labo Vehicle Kit and the Labo VR Starter kit. The vehicle kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane while the VR kit combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play for a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves.

Again, you get each kit for $20 each. That’s a killer deal. We’re not sure how long Best Buy plans on keeping these around for at these prices, so we suggest jumping on these sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.

