Deals
Best Buy is blowing out select Nintendo Labo kits for just $20 each
Soup up your Nintendo Switch experience for just $40.
If you own a Switch and you are looking to dip your toes into the world of Nintendo Labo kits, you’re in luck because Best Buy is blowing out two popular options for just $20 each. They usually sell at around $70 and $40, respectively.
So what’s up for grabs? Well, you have the Labo Vehicle Kit and the Labo VR Starter kit. The vehicle kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane while the VR kit combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play for a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves.
Again, you get each kit for $20 each. That’s a killer deal. We’re not sure how long Best Buy plans on keeping these around for at these prices, so we suggest jumping on these sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Amazon STILL has Echo Dots going out the door for $30
- Amazon is blowing out premium Spigen Apple Watch Bands at just $7 each
- Score Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select MicroSD cards for just $34 each
- For $48, you get a 800A jump starter and an 18,000mAh power bank all in one handy device
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.