Score big savings on Sony headphones at Best Buy’s latest sale
Best Buy is offering deep discounts on Sony headphones, including the Sony WH1000XM4, LinkBuds S, and WH-CH520, with up to 35% off on some models.
Best Buy has just dropped a jaw-dropping sale on Sony headphones that you simply can’t afford to miss. We’re talking deep discounts on some of Sony’s top-rated models.
Need a new pair of headphones for work, play, or anything in between? Look no further. Dive into these deals before they disappear, and enjoy some of the best headphones money can get you.
Now, we’re not exaggerating when we say there are TONS of discount here. My napkin math tells me we’re looking at over 20+ different options. Unfortunatley, time isn’t on my side so I have to break this down into a quick list of our personal favorites.
Here are our favorite deals this Best Buy sale has to offer
Sony's WH-1000XM4 are some of the best premium headphones on the market today. They offer best-in-class active noise canceling and an amazing, bass-heavy soundstage.
- Offers some of the best noise cancellation capabilities.
- Lightweight and comfortable design.
- Excellent sound quality that bass lovers will appreciate.
- Features like DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, multipoint pairing, and Speak-to-Chat.
- Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Midnight Blue: Slashed from $349.99 to $249.99 (29% off). These are your go-to for cutting-edge noise-canceling tech. Check it out.
- Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: Originally $399.99, now $329.99 (18% off). Upgrade your listening experience with these premium headphones. Here’s the deal.
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine distraction-free listening with dual processors and eight microphones for unrivaled noise cancellation and clear calls. Enjoy all-day comfort, exquisite sound, and seamless connectivity for uninterrupted music wherever you go.
- Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds: They’re now just $129.99 (35% off). They’re available in Black, White, or Desert Sand. Perfect for those who need a compact yet powerful audio solution, grab a pair.
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: From $59.99 to $39.99 (33% off). Excellent value for everyday use. Get these essentials today.
The Sony LinkBuds S is the smallest, lightest, noise-canceling, Hi-Res wireless earbuds ever! These cool little earbuds have awesome features like active noise-cancellation, ambient sound mode, and AI-enhanced DSEE Extreme upsampling.
- Super small and lightweight design
- Noise-canceling feature for clear audio
- Hi-Res sound quality
- AI-enhanced DSEE Extreme upsampling
- Ambient sound mode to stay aware of surroundings
- Comfortable fit for long listening sessions
- Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones: Down from $119.99 to $99.99 (17% off). Available in Black or Sage. Tiny but mighty. Pick yours up.
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones: Only $9.99 (50% off). Perfect for any budget-conscious listener. Secure your deal now.
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones offer reliable sound quality and comfort at an affordable price. Ideal for everyday listening needs, these headphones include a 1.2m cable and a lightweight design.
Keep in mind, what we share above is just the tip of the iceberg. Dive into the full list below and see more savings:
|Product
|Link
|Sticker Price
|Deal Price
|Sony – WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Midnight Blue
|Link
|$349.99
|$249.99 (29% off)
|Sony – LinkBuds True Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds – Dark Gray
|Link
|$179.99
|$129.99 (28% off)
|Sony – LinkBuds True Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds – White
|Link
|$179.99
|$129.99 (28% off)
|Sony – WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black
|Link
|$399.99
|$329.99 (18% off)
|Sony – WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Silver
|Link
|$399.99
|$329.99 (18% off)
|Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Black
|Link
|$199.99
|$129.99 (35% off)
|Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – White
|Link
|$199.99
|$129.99 (35% off)
|Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Desert Sand
|Link
|$199.99
|$129.99 (35% off)
|Sony – WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Blue
|Link
|$149.99
|$99.99 (33% off)
|Sony – WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Black
|Link
|$149.99
|$99.99 (33% off)
|Sony – WH-CH520 Wireless Headphone with Microphone – Black
|Link
|$59.99
|$39.99 (33% off)
|Sony – WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Blue
|Link
|$399.99
|$329.99 (18% off)
|Sony – WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Black
|Link
|$119.99
|$99.99 (17% off)
|Sony – WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Sage
|Link
|$119.99
|$99.99 (17% off)
|Sony – WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Black
|Link
|$299.99
|$249.99 (17% off)
|Sony – WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Silver
|Link
|$299.99
|$249.99 (17% off)
|Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Olivia Rodrigo Violet
|Link
|$199.99
|$149.99 (25% off)
|Sony – WIC100 Wireless In-ear Headphone – Black
|Link
|$34.99
|$19.99 (43% off)
|Sony – ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – White
|Link
|$199.99
|$179.99 (10% off)
|Sony – ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Black
|Link
|$199.99
|$179.00 (10% off)
|Sony – ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Forest Gray
|Link
|$199.99
|$179.99 (10% off)
|Sony – MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones – Black
|Link
|$14.99
|$7.49 (50% off)
|Sony – MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones – White
|Link
|$14.99
|$7.49 (50% off)
|Sony – EX155AP EX Series Wired In-Ear Headphones – Black
|Link
|$29.99
|$14.99 (50% off)
|Sony – WHRF400 RF Wireless Headphones – Black
|Link
|Sony – ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones – Black
|Link
|$19.99
|$9.99 (50% off)
|Sony – ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones – White
|Link
|$19.99
|$9.99 (50% off)
|Sony – Noise-Canceling Wired On-Ear Headphones – Black
|Link
|$49.99
|$39.99 (20% off)
|Sony – WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black
|Link
|$349.99
|$249.99 (29% off)
|Sony – WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Silver
|Link
|$349.99
|$249.99 (29% off)
