Best Buy has just dropped a jaw-dropping sale on Sony headphones that you simply can’t afford to miss. We’re talking deep discounts on some of Sony’s top-rated models.

Need a new pair of headphones for work, play, or anything in between? Look no further. Dive into these deals before they disappear, and enjoy some of the best headphones money can get you.

Now, we’re not exaggerating when we say there are TONS of discount here. My napkin math tells me we’re looking at over 20+ different options. Unfortunatley, time isn’t on my side so I have to break this down into a quick list of our personal favorites.

Here are our favorite deals this Best Buy sale has to offer

29% OFF! Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones 4.5 $249 $348 Sony's WH-1000XM4 are some of the best premium headphones on the market today. They offer best-in-class active noise canceling and an amazing, bass-heavy soundstage. What We Like: Offers some of the best noise cancellation capabilities.

Lightweight and comfortable design.

Excellent sound quality that bass lovers will appreciate.

Features like DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, multipoint pairing, and Speak-to-Chat. $249 at Best Buy $248 at Amazon

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Midnight Blue : Slashed from $349.99 to $249.99 (29% off). These are your go-to for cutting-edge noise-canceling tech. Check it out.

: Slashed from $349.99 to $249.99 (29% off). These are your go-to for cutting-edge noise-canceling tech. Check it out. Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: Originally $399.99, now $329.99 (18% off). Upgrade your listening experience with these premium headphones. Here’s the deal.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine distraction-free listening with dual processors and eight microphones for unrivaled noise cancellation and clear calls. Enjoy all-day comfort, exquisite sound, and seamless connectivity for uninterrupted music wherever you go. Check Availability

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds : They’re now just $129.99 (35% off). They’re available in Black, White, or Desert Sand. Perfect for those who need a compact yet powerful audio solution, grab a pair.

: They’re now just $129.99 (35% off). They’re available in Black, White, or Desert Sand. Perfect for those who need a compact yet powerful audio solution, grab a pair. Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: From $59.99 to $39.99 (33% off). Excellent value for everyday use. Get these essentials today.

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds 4.5 $128.00 The Sony LinkBuds S is the smallest, lightest, noise-canceling, Hi-Res wireless earbuds ever! These cool little earbuds have awesome features like active noise-cancellation, ambient sound mode, and AI-enhanced DSEE Extreme upsampling. What We Like: Super small and lightweight design

Noise-canceling feature for clear audio

Hi-Res sound quality

AI-enhanced DSEE Extreme upsampling

Ambient sound mode to stay aware of surroundings

Comfortable fit for long listening sessions $129 at Best Buy $128 at Amazon

Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones : Down from $119.99 to $99.99 (17% off). Available in Black or Sage. Tiny but mighty. Pick yours up.

: Down from $119.99 to $99.99 (17% off). Available in Black or Sage. Tiny but mighty. Pick yours up. Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones: Only $9.99 (50% off). Perfect for any budget-conscious listener. Secure your deal now.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones offer reliable sound quality and comfort at an affordable price. Ideal for everyday listening needs, these headphones include a 1.2m cable and a lightweight design. Check Availability

Keep in mind, what we share above is just the tip of the iceberg. Dive into the full list below and see more savings:

Product Link Sticker Price Deal Price Sony – WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Midnight Blue Link $349.99 $249.99 (29% off) Sony – LinkBuds True Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds – Dark Gray Link $179.99 $129.99 (28% off) Sony – LinkBuds True Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds – White Link $179.99 $129.99 (28% off) Sony – WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black Link $399.99 $329.99 (18% off) Sony – WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Silver Link $399.99 $329.99 (18% off) Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Black Link $199.99 $129.99 (35% off) Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – White Link $199.99 $129.99 (35% off) Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Desert Sand Link $199.99 $129.99 (35% off) Sony – WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Blue Link $149.99 $99.99 (33% off) Sony – WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Black Link $149.99 $99.99 (33% off) Sony – WH-CH520 Wireless Headphone with Microphone – Black Link $59.99 $39.99 (33% off) Sony – WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Blue Link $399.99 $329.99 (18% off) Sony – WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Black Link $119.99 $99.99 (17% off) Sony – WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Sage Link $119.99 $99.99 (17% off) Sony – WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Black Link $299.99 $249.99 (17% off) Sony – WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Silver Link $299.99 $249.99 (17% off) Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Olivia Rodrigo Violet Link $199.99 $149.99 (25% off) Sony – WIC100 Wireless In-ear Headphone – Black Link $34.99 $19.99 (43% off) Sony – ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – White Link $199.99 $179.99 (10% off) Sony – ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Black Link $199.99 $179.00 (10% off) Sony – ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Forest Gray Link $199.99 $179.99 (10% off) Sony – MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones – Black Link $14.99 $7.49 (50% off) Sony – MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones – White Link $14.99 $7.49 (50% off) Sony – EX155AP EX Series Wired In-Ear Headphones – Black Link $29.99 $14.99 (50% off) Sony – WHRF400 RF Wireless Headphones – Black Link Sony – ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones – Black Link $19.99 $9.99 (50% off) Sony – ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones – White Link $19.99 $9.99 (50% off) Sony – Noise-Canceling Wired On-Ear Headphones – Black Link $49.99 $39.99 (20% off) Sony – WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black Link $349.99 $249.99 (29% off) Sony – WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Silver Link $349.99 $249.99 (29% off) Show More Show Less

The clock is ticking, folks. Head over to Best Buy to explore these limited-time offers. Don’t miss out—these deals won’t last forever.

Whether you need luxurious noise-canceling headphones or budget-friendly earbuds, Best Buy has you covered. Your perfect pair of headphones awaits!

Prices starting as low as $9.99 Hurry and snag these awesome deals before they're gone! Visit Best Buy's Sony Headphone Sale and gear up with premium headphones today. Your ears deserve the best. Check Availability

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It's one of the ways we keep the lights on here.

