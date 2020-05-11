Best Buy has a killer deal that scores you six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $45

Ok, so last week we featured a pretty gnarly deal that got you three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $21. Today, Best Buy is extending its own offer via Google Shopping that scores you six months for just $45. That’s really good.

Game Pass Ultimate basically combines everything from the Xbox Gold sub and the Game Pass service which gives you access to over 100 titles that you can download and play at any time. Xbox Live Gold is typically $60 (or $10 a month) and Game Pass is $15 a month.

Play new games the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters to critically-acclaimed indie titles. Discover and download titles you’ve always wanted to play or revisit favorites that you’ve been missing.

Listen, $45 for six months of this service is an absolute steal and it’s something you shouldn’t pass up. Either way, this opportunity is up for the taking. Don’t forget to use the promo code at checkout to get the discount. Click the button below to learn more.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.