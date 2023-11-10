If you’ve been on the edge of your seat waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your gaming arsenal, buckle up because we’re about to take you on a wild ride through some of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

We’ve got our sights set on tracking down the crème de la crème of Nintendo Switch deals.

Whether you’re itching to get your hands on the console itself, eager to expand your game library, or on the hunt for accessories that’ll make your gaming sessions even sweeter, we’ve got you covered.

Stick with us as we sift through the noise to bring you the standout offers. We’re talking serious savings on everything Switch-related, from the top titles that have everyone buzzing to those nifty extras that elevate your gaming experience.

Stay tuned because we’re diving into the deep end of the deal pool.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

First up, we’ve got something for the speed demons. You can get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.

That’s right, folks – you’re getting the console, the game, and a three-month online membership thrown in, making it a no-brainer for those looking to start their engines without breaking the bank.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. Nintendo Switch Online Membership Included) 4.5 The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle includes the console, a full game download, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, offering a comprehensive package for multiplayer racing fun. What We Like: Complete Package: The bundle provides everything you need to start playing right out of the box, including the highly acclaimed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Online Access: With three months of Nintendo Switch Online, you can race against friends and players worldwide without any additional cost.

Savings: Bundling the game and online service with the console offers a better value than purchasing each component separately.

Limited Offer: These bundles are often limited in quantity, making it a timely opportunity to snag a great deal on a popular gaming setup.

Next, let’s talk about a deal that’s as legendary as the Triforce itself. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is seeing a rare discount down to $57.

If you’re itching to step into Link’s boots once more, now’s the time to do it without emptying your entire treasure chest.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch $69.99 $57.50 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch offers an expansive open-world experience, continuing the beloved series with rich storytelling and innovative gameplay mechanics.

For the brawlers among us, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently a steal at $50. Round up your friends and get ready to claim bragging rights without having to fork over too much coin.

Don’t think we forgot about you, platforming fans. Super Mario Odyssey is making a leap to $43, so you can jump, flip, and hat-toss your way through Mario’s latest adventure while keeping your wallet comfortably plump.

Super Mario: Odyssey - Nintendo Switch Now $42.99 Super Mario Odyssey is a vibrant, open-world platformer that reinvents the Mario formula with inventive gameplay, expansive environments, and a charming narrative, offering a delightful experience for players of all ages.

And for the historians who like a bit of action, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is yours for just $30. Stalk your prey through the Italian Renaissance, all while feeling smug about the cash you’ve saved.

If you’re looking to puff up your collection with some adorable action, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is floating down to $41. Inhale enemies and copy their abilities, all while keeping your bank account as inflated as our pink hero.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - Nintendo Switch $41.23 Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe for Nintendo Switch revitalizes a classic platformer with updated graphics, additional content, and multiplayer fun, inviting players to explore and rediscover the charm of Dream Land.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is drifting into a deal at $44, for those who want to race with style. Grab your Joy-Cons and prepare to drift through those discounts like a pro.

And who says you can’t mix a little learning with your gaming? New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is here to teach you about the power of teamwork at the low price of $50.

Get ready to jump through courses with friends or go solo as you save the Mushroom Kingdom once again.

For those who prefer their critters pocket-sized, Pokemon: Shining Pearl is a steal at $30. Embark on a journey through the Sinnoh region and catch ’em all without having to shell out too much dough.

Pokémon: Shining Pearl Pokémon: Shining Pearl offers a faithful remake of the classic with updated graphics and user-friendly enhancements, providing a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both long-time fans and newcomers to the series.

Let’s not forget about the strategic minds out there. Pikmin 4 is sprouting up for $50. Command a colorful army of plant-like creatures and solve puzzles in this charming adventure.

And for the dark fantasy enthusiasts, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (complete edition) is ready for you to explore its vast world at a discounted price of $48.

Prepare to slay monsters and make tough decisions, all while enjoying one of the most acclaimed RPGs out there.

So far, that’s it for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be regularly updating it with all the latest deals we can find. If you want to go directly to the source, feel free to browse through the pages below:

In the whirlwind of Black Friday bargains, it’s easy to get swept up, so keep a sharp eye on those fleeting deals. And remember, while saving some green is great, the real jackpot is finding joy in the games you play.

Happy deal hunting, and here’s to a game collection that’s as robust as your savvy savings strategy.

