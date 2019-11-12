Black Friday pricing comes early for SanDisk microSD cards

Listen, we all need more storage. Whether it’s for our Nintendo Switch, cameras, or for our smartphones. It’s just one of those things you’ll eventually need to get. And if your time is now, you’re in luck because these SanDisk microSD cards just got the Black Friday pricing treatment a little early.

For starters, you can get a 128GB card for just $18 or a 200GB for $30. But the real savings are with this puppy: 512GB for just $80. That’s a steal. And while it may sound like a lot upfront – rest assured you won’t have to worry about buying one of these for a while.

As to when this deal expires, your guess is as good as ours so if you’re in the market for these, might as well pull the trigger on this now sooner than later.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.