Black Friday sales officially kick off on a bunch of Amazon Echo devices

Black Friday isn’t until next Friday, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from unloading all of its deals early. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now. To beat the rush, Amazon is offering up all its Black Friday discounts a week ahead of schedule on all of its Echo gadgets, and oh boy, there’s some killer offerings up for grabs.

There’s a lot to go over here, but right off the rip, one thing we see a huge discount on is the premium version of the Echo Dot (the one with the fancy speakers built-in). Right now, it’s down to just $60. It typically sells for $100. Another goodie available in this sale is the second-generation Echo Show 5. That’s down to just $45, which typically sells for $85.

But there’s plenty of more deals where that came from. Here’s a quick rundown of every Echo device Amazon is heavily discounting right now:

We know there’s a lot here in this rundown, but if you can’t seem to bother scrolling down through all the options here, the alternative is sifting through the tons of products on Amazon’s page here. Just a fair warning, there’s a lot, so buckle in.

We usually would put in a disclaimer about acting fast before supplies run out, but it’s Amazon, and we’re sure they have plenty to go around. But whatever you do, take advantage of these deals if you’re in the market for any of these devices. These are killer prices, plus they make for great gifts too.

