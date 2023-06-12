Connect with us

Blackview MP200 rumored to hit the market globally

Blackview is set to make waves in the global market with the upcoming release of their latest mini PC, the Blackview MP200.
Nowadays, where living spaces are becoming increasingly cramped, and the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges, there has been a steady rise in the demand for portable computer hosts that cater to the mobile office, learning, and entertainment needs of most users.

In order to meet these requirements, the well-known tech brand Blackview is planning to launch its latest mini PC globally, Blackview MP200.

Leaked information available on the internet indicates that MP200 comes with impressive specifications.

These include a portable design, a more powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor, 16GB RAM with support for up to 128GB RAM expansion, 512GB SSD with support for max 2TB scalable HDD.

These specifications provide users with a more convenient, fluent, efficient, and versatile solution for their work, learning, and entertainment needs.

Convenience upgrades:

Ultra-compact enclosure, anti-slip hardware stand, improving efficiency & convenience in work, entertainment, learning

To facilitate users in easily placing the host in limited spaces or carrying it for work, entertainment, and learning on the go, Blackview MP200 has compact dimensions of only 183.2mm × 150mm × 75.5mm.

Thus, smaller in length and width compared to the size of an A4 paper and weighs a mere 690g.

In comparison to traditional desktops or laptops, MP200 has undergone significant compression in terms of its body design and weight, offering unparalleled portability.

Additionally, MP200 is equipped with an anti-slip stand, which not only reduces the risk of mini PC toppling over but also improves heat dissipation, enhancing system stability.

Furthermore, the anti-slip stand of MP200 minimizes cable clutter, ensuring a neat and organized workspace, providing convenience and comfort to users, and improving efficiency in work, entertainment, and learning.

Fluency upgrades:

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor, up to 4.5GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM & up to 128GB RAM expansion, 512GB SSD & Max 2TB scalable HDD expansion, smoothly run multiple apps and tasks for work, study, and entertainment

To ensure smooth operation during long hours of intensive work tasks or running demanding applications, MP200 is equipped with a large cooling fan of a volume of 63,960mm³ and thermal grease, which operates at a high speed of 4300 RPM.

Even in high-performance overload situations with the Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor, which can generate high temperatures, MP200 maintains excellent cooling temperatures below 102°F.

Its cooling performance is 25% better than its predecessors in the same processor category, enabling users to experience a smoother performance when multitasking or performing complex calculations.

Additionally, MP200 has upgraded its active noise reduction capabilities.

Even under heavy usage, the noise level remains below 39dB, equivalent to baby sleep-friendly conditions, which allows users to enjoy a comfortable and tranquil work, entertainment, and learning environment while maintaining high productivity.

To enable users to smoothly run multiple apps and tasks for work, study, and entertainment, as well as effortlessly handle document editing, online learning, and multimedia courses, Blackview MP200 is equipped with a Hexa-core, twelve-thread 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor.

This boasts a burst frequency of up to 4.5GHz and a large 12MB cache, allowing MP200 to handle multitasking more quickly while also providing an enhanced gaming experience.

Additionally, the MP200 is equipped with 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and supports up to 128GB RAM expansion, providing ample space to handle multitasking and resource-intensive applications.

In addition, MP200 offers the possibility of future expansion by manually upgrading memory to accommodate changing needs and workloads.

To allow users to quickly store a large number of files, favorite TV shows, movies, games, and applications without worrying about storage space, MP200 features a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD).

It also supports a maximum scalable HDD capacity of 2TB, which provides users with a more convenient, efficient, and reliable storage solution to meet various storage needs in work, study, and entertainment scenarios.

Functionality upgrades:

Well-function organized ports: four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, Type-C ports, 3.5mm HP/MIC TRRS interface, faster and more efficient data transfer, triple display for triple productivity

To meet the needs of users who require faster and more efficient data transfer, as well as those who demand high-quality and efficient image output, Blackview MP200 is equipped with a range of well-function organized ports.

This includes four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, capable of achieving a throughput of up to 10Gbps for quick data transfer.

Additionally, MP200 is equipped with a DisplayPort that supports 8K image output, as well as HDMI 2.0 and Type-C ports that support 4K image output.

These three image output ports allow for simultaneous connection to three displays, enabling multi-screen display.

Whether it’s traders needing to monitor multiple market data sources simultaneously or entertainment enthusiasts wanting to play games or watch movies while having music or chat applications open, MP200 provides a seamless and efficient workflow for your work and entertainment needs.

Furthermore, MP200 features a 3.5mm HP/MIC TRRS interface that supports both headphone and microphone audio input and output, providing you with an immersive audio experience.

Overall, the various ports and interfaces of MP200 allow for connectivity to a range of devices, from keyboards, mice, headphones, and displays, to TVs, projectors, monitors, and printers, making MP200 versatile for use in different environments.

Blackview MP200 provides users with the majority of the functions needed for work and entertainment, ensuring a perfect experience regardless of the scenario.

Efficiency upgrades:

The latest WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 1000Mbps RJ 45 LAN, faster and more stable connection for more efficient transmission

To meet the demand for faster and more stable wireless connections when streaming favorite movies, music, videos, and downloading large files, MP200 supports the latest and most advanced wireless technologies in the market:

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, MP200 also features RJ 45 LAN support for ultra-fast speeds of up to 1000Mbps, allowing users to enjoy high-speed downloads, seamless streaming, and lag-free online gaming.

Additionally, MP200’s Bluetooth 5.2 enables wireless connections with other devices, including mice, keyboards, headphones, and other peripherals, with transfer speeds of up to 2Mbps.

Therefore, providing users with smoother audio streaming, faster file transfers, and a seamless device pairing experience significantly improves efficiency in work, study, and entertainment activities.

To provide users with top-notch professional business applications and privacy protection, MP200 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro,

This allows seamless integration with Microsoft services, which facilitates collaboration, communication, and cross-device file synchronization, enhancing users’ productivity in work and learning environments.

According to reliable sources, the highly anticipated world debut of Blackview MP200 will be unveiled from June 12th to June 18th, 2023, PST. Click here to stay tuned for further information.

