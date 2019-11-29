Blanket your home in WiFi with these $15 range extenders

Let’s face it, every home or apartment has that one area where WiFi simply doesn’t work, and when it does, it’s slow as molasses. Well, change all of that with this WiFi range extender from Netgear. It’s yours for just $15.

This Wifi range extender adds WiFi range coverage up to 600 square feet and connects up to 10 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more.

Again, if you have spotty WiFi coverage in certain areas of your home, do yourself a favor and grab one of these. At just $15, you can’t go wrong. At that price, it probably wouldn’t hurt scooping up a few.

