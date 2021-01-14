BLUETTI has a ton of its highly-rated portable power stations deeply discounted right now

Control your power, and control your life. Being a top-tier off-grid power station manufacturer, BLUETTI has been dedicated to bringing premium and affordable off-grid power solutions. For the start of 2021, they also offered their best product lineups at sweet prices.

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. Small, yet packs a punch.

300Wh total capacity with 300W pure sine wave AC inverter, powerful and safe, pack up to go right now, also built with LiFePO4 battery cell, which brings the whole device with 3500+ charge cycles before the total capacity degrades to 80%.

Built with a decent array of outlets and a wireless charging pad, you’re gonna need nothing more but AC30 to power your needs on the road. 10.4lbs lightweight with the size at 9.9*7.1*6.9”, easy to be carried anywhere.

Big Sale for New Year, BLUETTI knocks out the limit of $60 OFF for the newly AC30!

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. Designed for portability with capacity, and convenience for camping and fishing.

500Wh with 300W pure sine wave AC inverter, built with 10 outlets and wireless charging pad, 12V Regulated Output ensures ultra stability for your laptop and other electronic gadgets.

Built-in MPPT increases the solar charging speed to another level. 13.6 lbs lightweight with 11.6*7.5* 7.7-inch size, even kid could carry it easily.

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. The world’s most powerful portable power station with 2400Wh capacity.

The BLUETTI Energy Monster, incredible massive 2400Wh capacity, which means almost all of your devices could run smoothly without any wall socket, power your laptop for a whole day, and even a household refrigerator for one or two days. 1000Watt continuous output power meets all your needs, that’s the perfect backup or off-grid power for your family.

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. The world’s most versatile portable power station is back in a more powerful way.

The new generation of backup power station: 2000W pure sine wave AC inverter, packs up to 15 outlets and 2 wireless charging pad, 12V 25A DC output, the BLUETTI AC200P is the king of all portable power station by far. $6.7 million has been raised on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform since July.

And now, the BLUETTI team brings out the power beast back with a powerful upgrade: AC200P. The total capacity of the battery pack increased to 2000Wh from the previous 1700Wh, also the newly AC200P is built with LiFePO4 battery cell, which brings the whole power station with over 3500+ cycle-time before the total capacity degrades to 80%.

EB150, genius design mixed with massive capacity and relatively lightweight, fit your need precisely, sweet price on BLUETTI’s New Year Sale. 1500Wh capacity with 1000W rated power could work for almost your devices, laptop, desktop, drone, camera, etc. Always keep your device fully charged, ready for any adventure.

