Deals
Borderlands 3 is down to just $13 right now for both the PS4 and Xbox One
If you’ve been meaning to add this game to your collection, now is the time to do it.
Borderlands 3 has been out since September and if for some reason you still haven’t picked up a copy, now is the time because Best Buy has the game down to just $13 for both the PS4 and Xbox One. Yes, $13 freaking bucks. It normally sells for $40.
Borderlands 3 is simply more Borderlands 2 – more story, more characters, more guns. New updates to skills and skill trees are all interesting, and I’m sure some min-maxers will make some absolutely bonkers builds in the weeks and months to come. It doesn’t push any boundaries, but for me, that is ok. Read our full review of the game here for more.
Listen, paying $13 vs. the regular $40 is an absolute no-brainer. We’re not sure how long this price will be around for, so we suggest pulling the trigger on this sooner than later before the price drop expires. Click the button below for more information.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Amazon is blowing out of a ton of SanDisk and WD storage gear in a huge one-day sale
- This gadget kills 99.9% of germs on your everyday items – right now it’s discounted down to $100
- Stock up on some Anker wireless charging pads for just $9 each
- This $12 handy phone holder doubles as an emergency safety tool
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.