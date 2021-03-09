Brighten up those boring selfies and Zoom calls with this $12 ring light and tripod

If you’re someone to takes a lot of Zoom calls or selfies, like a lot of them, you absolutely need a ring light and tripod in your life. And if you’re in the market for one, Amazon is blowing out this MPOW ring light and tripod combo for just $12 with code LNW3GJCH, along with clipping on the 5% on-site coupon. It typically sells for $20.

This product comes with all basics, including an LED ring light, tripod stand, wireless remote, universal smartphone mount, and adapter for GoPro camera. All these features make it a versatile selfie ring light tripod that any outdoor and indoor enthusiast would love to have.

For only $12, there’s not much to complain about here. And even out of 908 customer ratings, this product has a near-perfect user review rating, so that’s always a sigh of relief. Either way, don’t miss out before the coupon code expires. These things will sell out fast. Click the button below for more information.

