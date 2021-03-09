Connect with us

Deals

Brighten up those boring selfies and Zoom calls with this $12 ring light and tripod

$12 is all takes to up your game.

light ring
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re someone to takes a lot of Zoom calls or selfies, like a lot of them, you absolutely need a ring light and tripod in your life. And if you’re in the market for one, Amazon is blowing out this MPOW ring light and tripod combo for just $12 with code LNW3GJCH, along with clipping on the 5% on-site coupon. It typically sells for $20.

This product comes with all basics, including an LED ring light, tripod stand, wireless remote, universal smartphone mount, and adapter for GoPro camera. All these features make it a versatile selfie ring light tripod that any outdoor and indoor enthusiast would love to have.

For only $12, there’s not much to complain about here. And even out of 908 customer ratings, this product has a near-perfect user review rating, so that’s always a sigh of relief. Either way, don’t miss out before the coupon code expires. These things will sell out fast. Click the button below for more information.

see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Comments

More in Deals