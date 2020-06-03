Can I run Android apps on Windows 10?

If you’ve got an Android phone, you might be wondering if you can use your favorite Android apps on your Windows 10 computer. Sure, there are Windows versions for major apps, but what about those Android-only ones that you rely on?

That could be a mobile game that you can’t live without, or maybe you don’t want to deal with a second to-do app to keep yourself organized. Whatever the reasons, it’s a good question. So, can you run Android apps on Windows 10?

Will my Android apps run on Windows 10?

Short answer: Yes (with a little bit of work)

You’ve got two options currently if you want to run your Android programs on Windows 10. There’s the Microsoft Your Phone app, which lets you mirror your Android phone onto your computer desktop, so any apps you have installed can be run on a virtual desktop.

Then there’s the emulation route, which sets Android up in a virtual machine and then lets you run Android on your desktop. It’s a bit more work to set up, but it does have the advantage that you don’t need an Android device, to begin with.

BlueStacks is our favorite of these options, as it’s well-established and lets you run multiple Android apps or games simultaneously when most emulators will only let you run one.

