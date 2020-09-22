Can you unsend iMessages in iOS 14?

Way back in March, MacRumors reported that Apple was testing some new snazzy features for Messages, that could be turning up in iOS 14. Some of these we know did get included in iOS 14, such as the Slack-like mention system that lets you tag contacts using their name, handy for those group messages. You can also pin chats to the top of your Messages screen, so you won’t lose track of important discussions.

The big rumor at the time was Apple working on a way to let you unsend iMessages after the fact, giving you the ability to snatch your words back from the ether.

That would have been clutch, similar to systems in both WhatsApp and Messenger, allowing you to remove prior messages at any time. Sure, it would have left a placeholder text to tell the other participants, but you can just say it was because of a typo, right?

So, can you delete or unsend messages in iOS 14?

Short answer: No, at least not at this time

September’s release of iOS 14 has come, and there is still no sight of being able to unsend messages in Messages. Maybe it will come in a future update, maybe it requires an overhaul of the SMS system itself, maybe it will never turn up.

Whatever the reasons, it isn’t here now. Is Apple still testing the feature? We like to think so, so maybe there is still hope for the future.

