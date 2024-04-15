Quick Answer: You can use your PlayStation Portal from anywhere with a high-speed internet connection, however, it will always work best when connected to the same network as your PS5.

While it might be called the PlayStation Portal, thanks to its inability to natively play games without streaming from the PS5, there are certain restrictions on just how portable the device is. But can you use the PlayStation Portal away from home?

The PlayStation Portal doesn’t really offer much explanation of this when you purchase the device, which has led many to believe that you must be on the same network as your PlayStation 5 for the devices to work together.

While it is true that the PlayStation Portal will be more likely to provide a more stable connection if you’re connected to the same network as your PS5, it doesn’t mean that you have to be on the same network.

Making the PlayStation Portal portable…ish

Image: Kegan Mooney / KnowTechie

On the PlayStation website, Sony recommends that for the best performance, the device should be connected to a network with upload and download speeds of at least 15 MB/s.

So, with that in mind, you may find that you have issues running the device from most hotel rooms, unless you are staying in one with particularly good Wi-Fi and you happen to be near the router.

That being said, it does say you need that for best performance. If you’re happy with a drop in quality and some potential connection disruptions, you can get away with using the device on a much slower connection.

If you’re looking to purchase the PlayStation Portal to take on trips with you, then you might find it hard to get a solid connection.

But if like me you just want to merge your three favorite pastimes; gaming, gardens, and beer, then the Portal has you covered, as long as your Wi-Fi does too.

Using a mobile hotspot

Image: Kegan Mooney / KnowTechie

If you are somewhere where you can’t get a decent Wi-Fi connection, you could try using your phone as a mobile hotspot, depending on the network coverage of where you are.

Using a mobile hotspot can also be a great way of using the PlayStation Portal while in the car (as long as you’re not driving – no one wants you to play GTA V and operate a vehicle at the same time).

However, being in a vehicle, you may find that connection drops in and out, meaning you might need to keep reconnecting to your device when your signal returns.

Image: Kegan Mooney / KnowTechie

When setting up your mobile hotspot, you might want to consider changing the band to 5 or 6 GHz, as this will offer the best performance possible, and ensure the smoothest connection.

After testing the PlayStation Portal via a mobile hotspot, I can confirm the device was able to connect to my PS5 through 4G and 5G connections, although it looked pretty terrible on a 4G connection.

How to remotely turn your PS5 on

Image: KnowTechie

The main issue, other than connectivity, is that your PS5 has to be powered on, something that the PlayStation Portal can’t do remotely.

Fear not, I’ve found a way around this! Instead of turning the console off, leave your PS5 in Rest Mode. If the console is off, you won’t be able to turn it back on remotely.

If the console is asleep, you can wake it remotely using the PlayStation portal by simply connecting the portal to the console.

I did, however, find that this didn’t always work. Sometimes the Portal would be able to wake the console, and I could enjoy some of my favorite PS5 exclusives, while other times the PlayStation Portal simply wouldn’t connect.

Have you been able to connect to your PS5 remotely via your PlayStation Portal? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news