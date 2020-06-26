Charge all your devices in one place with this $55 power station

Are you a tech user who always has multiple devices at hand? The iPM 3-in-1 Desktop Charging Stand may be your new best sidekick — providing all the power you need to charge all your devices successfully. Best yet, this innovative product is now price-dropped at almost 50% off. It typically sells for $100.

With more time at home, all our tech devices may start to feel overwhelming and bulky, taking up all several of our power outlets to charge. Organize your work and home area and keep everything charging in one place with this innovative 3-in-1 charging dock station. With a durable desktop charging stand, 5-port USB charger outlets, and a smartwatch charging holder, you’ll be able to house all your devices in one place with ease.

A built-in Smart IC surge protector assists in making sure you are not overpowering your devices or short-circuiting when charging, while the various USB chargers allow you to power up any type of device. Charge your tablets, phones, fitness trackers, music devices, and so much more. You’ll even be able to place your AirPods directly onto the stand, making it a fantastic all-in-one place to supercharge everything. Stay organized and fully powered effortlessly, in any room, all while reducing the big clutter of various cords.

While the iPM 3-in-1 Desktop Charging Stand 5-Port USB Charging Station is usually priced at $100, you can now charge all your devices at the same time for only $54.99. Transform your home or workplace and streamline the tech area to one single place.

