Check out the new emoji coming to Android and iOS

If you are a chronic user of emoji when texting friends and family, good news, as new ones are coming to both Android and iOS. While new emoji aren’t as rare as they used to be, it’s always nice to see more options. I mean, how many times have you wanted the perfect emoji to only be disappointed when there isn’t one available?

Anyways, regardless if you are on iOS or Android, there are new emoji coming for you. This information comes from Emojipedia and 9to5Google. Also, apparently, it’s World Emoji Day, so yeah, I guess the announcement of new emoji makes sense.

In total, Emoji 13.0 will bring with it 117 new emoji to iOS and Android. Now, both Google and Apple are showing off some of the new designs.

Coming soon to iOS

Alright, so as you can see from the screenshot above, iPhone and iPad users are getting some solid new emoji. There’s a beaver, a boomerang, Matryoshka dolls, a ninja, bubble tea, and more. Two that stick out here are the anatomically correct heart and the lungs.

The pinched fingers emoji is also a star here. I always thought of it as an Italian gesture, but apparently, the gesture has many more meanings.

New emoji coming to Android

Google is also highlighting its take on the new emoji. Many are similar to those found on iOS, but Android is also getting a whole bunch of new animals to add to its ahem stable of emoji.

According to 9to5Google, the company even worked with the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Victoria Bug Zoo to make its animal emoji even better. That’s absurd, but I’m absolutely here for it. In addition, Android’s infamous turtle is also coming back, to the cheers of users around the world.

There’s no official release date on these emoji. Typically, they come around the time the new operating systems are released, but with everything going on in the world right now, no firm date has been given.

Ok, yeah, that’s the news. It’s Friday, cut us some slack.

What do you think? Plan on absolutely using the heck out of these new designs? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: