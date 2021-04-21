Chevy and Hyundai beat out Tesla at the Electric Vehicle Awards

The U.S. News and World Report’s annual electric vehicle awards were revealed on Tuesday morning. To the surprise of many, Tesla’s range of electric vehicles didn’t win any significant accolades.

Only Tesla’s Model Y defended its honor by winning in the best luxury EV category. The Model Y comes with a range of 326 miles (524 km) and starts at $50,490.

The 2021 Chevy Bolt EV was voted the best EV on the market as it received an overall highest score of 8.0/10. Bolt’s starting price is $36,500, whereas its range is approximately 259 miles (416 km). It takes ten hours to charge the battery via a standard power outlet fully.

A public fast charger can add 100 miles (160 km) to the battery in just a half-hour. The Bolt got a superb rating for its excellent acceleration, highway passing, and easy city driving. Thanks to all that, Bolt earned its top spot as the best EV car in the world for 2020.

Hyundai can also be considered a big winner as the company won three awards. No other carmaker has won that many awards since the start of this competition in 2018.

Hyundai’s Ioniq PHEV bagged the best plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, whereas the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid won for the best hybrid. These are two major categories that put Hyundai high on the pedestal of best EV carmakers.

Other notable winners include:

The Lexus ES Hybrid (Best luxury hybrid)

The Audi A7 PHEV (Best luxury plug-in hybrid)

The Ford Escape Hybrid (Best hybrid SUV)

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq starting price set at just $23,400, and its 59 mpg (95 km pg), along with its other features, make it a great deal. Then there are the incentives that can further lower its price. The Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid costs $26,700 (before incentives) and offers 52 mpg combined with gasoline. On the other side, its electrical range is 29 miles. Again, the low price with the car’s features ofter an exceptional value.

The week before, Autotrader also revealed its list of the “10 Best Electric Cars for 2021” that cost less than $75,000. No Tesla models were found on the list. The Chevy Bolt earned a spot on the list, along with cars such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: