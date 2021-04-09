Some Mustang Mach-Es won’t start due to faulty software

The brand new, completely electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has arrived, but some customers are having trouble with the cars already. Some users have reported that they cannot start their vehicle, and Ford has confirmed that there is an issue on some cars with how the smaller, 12v battery gets charged.

Like other electric vehicles, the Mach-E has a small battery, similar to the one found in more traditional vehicles, that is used for various small tasks, like starting the engine. This battery is designed to get its charge as a trickle from the much larger lithium-ion battery pack that is charged when the vehicle is plugged into the grid. However, the issue with some of the Mach-Es is that that the smaller battery is not being charged while the larger battery pack is plugged in.

This is a fairly major problem, especially during winter months when owners are encouraged to leave their cars plugged in overnight in order to keep the vehicle warm for morning drives. Some owners have found that the vehicle simply will not start in the morning, and that is because the 12v battery had drained overnight while the machine was plugged in.

Ford is aware of this issue with the Mach-E and has identified the problem in the select vehicles being affected. Unfortunately, there is no software update as of yet that can be pushed to fix the problem. A spokesperson from the company confirmed that owners experiencing this problem will have to visit a dealer to get it fixed:

“We are aware that a small number of Mustang Mach-E owners have had their 12V battery reach a low voltage condition. We proactively worked with early owners experiencing this issue to identify the root cause and a fix. In the rare instances where this still occurs, customers can now contact their local EV-certified Ford dealer to have the matter resolved.”

Keeping batteries charged has always been a concern when it comes to electric vehicles, and this proves why. The Mustang Mach-E has seen its fair share of issues during the rollout of its brand new vehicle, and this is just the next bump in the road for the company in its new venture into electric vehicles.

