GM is working on an electric Chevy Silverado that can go 400-miles on a single charge

General Motors President Mark Reuss has announced that the company will soon be selling a full-size electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado. The truck will be built using GM’s new EV battery and Ultium electric vehicle platform.

There is no timetable of when to expect the new electric Silverado, but it was confirmed that the company is currently working on the vehicle, and there will also be a commercial line developed. They will be produced at GM’s repurposed Detroit-Hamtramck factory. The renamed factory has been dubbed Factory ZERO, and it is also where the company will be producing the new electric Hummer SUV and Hummer truck.

The company had been teasing an electric Silverado for a little while now, but this is the first confirmation of the new product. Like most other car manufacturers, GM is pushing towards a more environmentally friendly approach and plans to offer around 30 different electric vehicles by 2025.

Announcing the first-ever electric #Silverado full-size truck, with a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge, will be built at Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.https://t.co/7i5bqRNUt7 pic.twitter.com/1ONRFOfuAR — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) April 6, 2021

GM is not the only auto manufacturer with an electric truck currently being developed. American truck maker Ford is set to release an electric version of its F-150 in the next year. Tesla is also currently working on its Cybertruck, and that truck is supposed to begin shipping around the end of this year or the beginning of 2022. It seems like everyone is beginning to push for an electric pickup truck, and GM isn’t going to get left behind.

The Silverado has long been a favorite among truck owners, and the electric version of the vehicle will look to continue that legacy. With a battery that can last for over 400 miles and an electric platform designed to carry such a large machine, the company has set itself up for success in the electric vehicle market.

