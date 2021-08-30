China will now only let kids play video games three hours a week

A China state media report has revealed a new crackdown on gamers in the country. A new rule imposed by government regulators will require video game companies to limit minors to three hours of online gaming per week.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the Chinese government has decided to take a pretty major step to stop kids from gaming. The new restrictions imposed require game companies, like Tencent and NetEase, to limit minors to online gaming from 8 PM to 9 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as public holidays.

This is a much more strict ruleset than was previously the case for minors in China. This restriction replaces the 2019 restriction, which limited kids to 1.5 hours of gaming per day, and allowed them to play on more days.

This is all in an effort to help combat growing concerns of gaming addiction in China. The restriction also requires gaming companies to have a real-name verification system for all online gamers. The state also says it will be working with schools and parents to find other ways to help combat gaming addiction.

It is unclear what kind of effect this will have on online gaming companies in their largest market in the world, but chances are it won’t have too negative of an effect. Major gaming companies have said that minors only make up a very small portion of their customers and Tencent says that revenue from minors only accounts for about 3% of its overall income.

