Clicking this link will tell you everything Google thinks it knows about you

You might already know that when you “Google” something, the search giant is using your searches to build up a picture of you that they then use for targeted advertising. I mean, it’s why you find ads for the thing you just bought following you for several days afterward when browsing.

What you might not know is the sheer depth of what Google actually knows about you, and what it thinks it knows about you based on this information. Previously shrouded in secrecy, now all it takes is one click of a link to see everything that Google has put into your advertising profile.

Everything from basics like your approximate age, gender, and marital status is here, as well as your personal interests. Some will be scarily accurate, while others might be way off-base, as they depend on the search terms you’ve typed into Google Search.

Thankfully, you can correct anything you see that’s a faulty assumption, or even just turn off the advertising profile so Google can’t profile you going forward based on Search. It won’t stop you getting ads, just you’ll get the non-specific ones based on whatever website you’re on at the time.

How to see what information Google has on you

Go to your Google account by clicking the menu at the top-right of any Google site Click Manage your data & personalization under the Privacy & personalization section Scroll down to Ad personalization and click on Go to ad settings If you don’t want Google to keep building a profile on you, click on the switch next to Ad personalization is ON to disable it (Here’s the link in case you couldn’t get to the page from your settings) Scrolling down will show you the profile that Google has built of you based on Search Clicking on any item will open a menu that will let you correct any misattributed data You can also Turn off any category, if you want to limit individual tracking Screenshot: KnowTechie If you do decide to turn off Ad personalization, you’ll get a reminder that you’ll still get ads, and you won’t be able to turn off ads from specific advertisers

Enjoy getting some control back over your digital advertising profile. I mean, if you’re going to get ads anyway, you might as well get ones that will be useful, right?

What do you think? Surprised that Google knows so much about your online life? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: