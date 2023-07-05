Company Tweets Nothing Phone 2 render in white

Nothing is in high gear, preparing for next week’s Nothing Phone 2 launch, and the company’s founder and marketing mastermind, Carl Pei, is leaving nothing to chance.

In just this week alone, Pei has shared crucial details about the highly anticipated Nothing Phone. Unexpectedly, he Tweeted a few unaltered camera samples from the Phone 2, encouraging others to do the same.

He also allowed renowned YouTuber MKBHD to reveal the design of the Nothing Phone 2, only to follow up with marketing renders shortly after.

Nothing Phone 2 marketing renders in White and Dark Gray

Source: MKBHD Dope Tech

Recently, the official Nothing Twitter handle posted a marketing render of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 in white and dark gray colorways, revealing the device’s appearance.

A new era. Where iconic design meets premium performance.



A product of meticulous engineering and obsessive attention to detail. Our proudest design story so far.



Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/ckgmAXCawi — Nothing (@nothing) July 4, 2023

However, the render only shows the back of the device, with the main difference being the base color. The transparency factor remains the same, showcasing the mid-frame from the sides.

The frame is accentuated and closer to the base color, i.e., with a lighter frame for the white model and a darker frame for the dark gray variant. That said, the base color is different, as you guessed from the picture.

In terms of design, Nothing has stuck with the same device trends initiated by last year’s Nothing Phone1, just slightly tweaked. As a young company, Nothing is still establishing its visual design and cannot drastically change it with each iteration.

The biggest change we’ve observed is the Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone 2. The company has enhanced it with 33 LED zones, offering improving granular control.

The company has officially confirmed the launch date of July 11 at 11:00 AM ET. The device will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC targeting the premium mid-range segment and aiming to be a flagship killer in the US market.

