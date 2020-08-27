Complete your work from home set up with this $27 aluminum laptop stand

Are you working from home? Need a better place to put your laptop? Well, if you answered yes to both those questions, you’ll definitely want to consider this aluminum laptop stand because right now, Amazon has these down to just $27.

Capable of fitting just about any laptop out there from 10″ to 15.6”, this is exactly what you’ll need to complete your work from home setup. Not to mention, your back and neck will thank you too. At the end of the day, it’s a laptop stand. Nothing fancy. But at least it will prevent you from working from bed or the couch all day. Making you feel somewhat more valuable to the rest of society.

Either way, it’s yours for just $27. Grab it before it’s gone. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.