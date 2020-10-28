Create your own websites, apps, and more with this Python training bundle for $15

Have you ever found yourself getting frustrated with a poorly built website? Something as simple as navigating your favorite restaurant’s website trying to order delivery can put you on edge, cursing the web design for making things choppy and complicated.

In addition to wondering just how hard can it be, the world is going more and more digital so building apps and learning how to program can give you an edge in the hiring pool. Dive into programming and see how you can be part of the solution.

Take advantage of the Python for Beginners: The Basics for Python Development course for $14.99 — marked down 92% from $199 — and start your programming journey. The hourlong course is filled to the brim with basic content on the Python Language and its fundamental concepts.

Understanding Python for the high-level statically typed programming language that it is will open doors for you into the programming world. Python has become a trendsetter in the industry as it offers easy syntax and wide support for APIs and external packages and it is so versatile.

Aside from learning how to build a seamless website for ordering takeout, you can learn how to make that web app that you and your friends swore would make you millions. Understanding the Python programming language and how it works can be used for automation, GUI Applications, and even for hacking.

See what you have to offer this digital and get started on your programming journey with the Python for Beginners course, now only $14.99.

