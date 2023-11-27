Cyber Monday brings deep discounts on AirPods, iPads, and more

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and it brings slashed prices across a wide range of tech, including Apple devices like iPads, AirPods, and more.

While we don’t know how long these deals will last, it’s a fair bet that they’ll not be around for long. Stock has run out on similar deals recently, so don’t delay!

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your AirPods Pro to USB-C to avoid cable clutter, this is the time! Likewise, this is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on the most affordable iPad, and it won’t be around forever.

AirPods Pro (Gen 2, USB-C)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 4.5 $249.00 $189.99 The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are wireless earbuds offering high-quality sound, active noise cancellation, and a customizable fit. They are dust, sweat, and water-resistant and come with a multi-functional charging case. What We Like: Sound Quality: The H2 chip ensures rich and immersive audio, with noise cancellation for focused listening.

Customizable Fit: Four pairs of silicone tips provide a comfortable fit for various ear sizes.

Durability: The earbuds are resistant to dust, sweat, and water, suitable for various conditions.

Durability: The earbuds are resistant to dust, sweat, and water, suitable for various conditions.

Functional Case: The case offers multiple charging options and features like Precision Finding and a built-in speaker.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) got a minor refresh a few months back to include USB-C as the charging port of choice instead of the older Lightning port. While the internals are still the same, having one less cable is a welcome change.

The price didn’t get tweaked at that time either, but the current discount of $60 takes the sting out of the cost of upgrading to the newer connector.

You still get great spatial sound, the H2 chip for rock-solid connectivity, and quick switching between your Apple devices. And enough money left over to pay for some streaming services to enjoy with your new earbuds.

iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen)

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2021 model) 5.0 $329.00 If you want to save money and don't need the latest and greatest features, a 2021 iPad might be a great option. The 2021 model is still relatively new, with plenty of power and capabilities to meet your daily needs.

What We Like: Portable and lightweight: The 2021 iPad is designed to be portable and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Long battery life: The 2021 iPad has a long battery life, so you can use it for hours on end without needing to recharge.

Save a huge $80 off Apple’s most affordable iPad, bringing it down to its all-time-low price. It’s got a 10 hour battery life, and comes with 64GB of storage for loads of apps.

Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, this trusty tablet can handle movie watching, game playing, recipe researching and more. And with a 12MP ultra-wide front camera for FaceTime, you can stay in touch with your contacts in Full HD.

iPad Air (5th gen) with M1 chip

iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip $499.99 The 5th generation iPad Air, equipped with Apple's M1 chip, offers improved performance in a familiar lightweight design. Its Liquid Retina display and compatibility with the Apple Pencil make it a versatile device for various user needs.

The iPad Air (5th gen) is powered by the laptop-class M1 chip, giving you tons of power for all the apps you might need. It manages this in a slimmer, lighter casing than the rest of the iPad range.

Even with that slimness, according to Apple, it has an all-day battery life thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip. The power button also has Touch ID for one-touch unlocking, which works with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.



