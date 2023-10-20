Perform your daily PC tasks easily with this ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC

The ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC is a compact yet powerful computing solution designed to meet your daily diverse needs.

This mini PC is not only a powerhouse of computing capabilities but also a stylish addition to any workspace or home setup, thanks to its unique LCD display and RGB lighting.

Whether you’re a professional in need of a reliable workstation, a student looking for a device for study, or a tech enthusiast wanting to upgrade your setup, this mini PC promises to deliver.

10% Off With Code: KNOWTECHIE ACEMAGIC S1 Mini PC 4.8 $149.99 The ACEMAGIC S1 Mini PC combines a compact design with powerful performance. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-N95 processor and 16GB RAM, it handles tasks with efficiency. Features like an LCD display and RGB lighting add a stylish touch. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Features

Image: ACEMAGIC

Unique LCD display and RGB lights

The ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC stands out with its unique LCD display and RGB lighting, adding a touch of style to its powerful performance.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

The LCD display allows you to easily monitor the operating status, time, temperature, and more, providing useful real-time updates about your PC’s performance. Plus, with its magnetic design, memory replacement is a breeze!

Upgraded CPU performance

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-N95 processor with up to 3.4 GHz and 6 MB Level 3 cache, the ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC is equipped to handle all your daily tasks efficiently.

Whether it’s office work, online training, or 4K video playback, this mini PC delivers speed and performance in abundance.

Generous storage and easy upgrade

Image: ACEMAGIC

The ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC offers 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD and can be expanded to 2TB, providing ample storage for your files and applications.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Plus, with its unique magnetic design, expanding the memory or hard drive is incredibly easy and quick.

Fast WiFi 6 network & dual Gigabit LAN

Image: ACEMAGIC

Stay connected with the built-in 802.11ac, 2.4G +5G dual-band WiFi 6. Surf the web, stream video content, and engage in light gaming faster than ever before.

The dual LAN port design offers versatile options for network construction, while Bluetooth 5.2 allows you to easily connect wireless peripherals.

Vertical or horizontal base holder

The ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC comes with a base holder that can be placed vertically or horizontally, saving you valuable desk space. Its compact size and lightweight design make it a stylish and space-saving addition to any setup.

It also comes pre-installed with the Windows 11 Pro operating system and supports Linux, Wake On LAN, RTC Wake, and Auto Power On.

Performance

Image: KnowTechie

The ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC delivers impressive performance thanks to its powerful processor. Whether you’re working on a demanding project or multitasking between applications, this mini PC handles it all with ease.

The versatile storage options ensure you have plenty of space for your files and applications, while the LED screen provides useful real-time updates about your PC’s performance.

With its fast WiFi 5 network and dual Gigabit LAN, you can enjoy speedy and reliable connectivity for surfing the web, streaming video content, and engaging in light gaming.

Overall, the ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC offers robust performance that meets and exceeds expectations for a mini PC in its category.

Who is the ACEMAGIC S1 for?

The ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC is an ideal choice for professionals, students, and tech enthusiasts looking for a compact yet powerful computing solution.

Its robust performance and versatile features make it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from work to entertainment. It’s also not a bad choice if you plan on traveling and want to bring something small that won’t take up too much space.

Final thoughts

Image: ACEMAGIC

In conclusion, the ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC is more than just a compact computing device; it’s a small, powerful, and versatile mini PC.

With its robust processor, generous storage options, and unique features like the LCD display and RGB lighting, it stands out as a contender in the mini PC market.

Its ability to handle a wide range of tasks, from office work to 4K video playback, makes it a reliable choice for everyday use. Furthermore, it’s stylish design and compact size make it a space-saving and aesthetic addition to any setup.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current setup or in search of a reliable computing solution, the ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC is a worthy consideration.

It’s clear that ACEMAGIC has put careful thought into creating a mini PC that offers both style, performance, and value, making it a great investment for those seeking a powerful yet compact and affordable computing solution.

10% Off With Code: KNOWTECHIE ACEMAGIC S1 Mini PC 4.8 $149.99 The ACEMAGIC S1 Mini PC combines a compact design with powerful performance. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-N95 processor and 16GB RAM, it handles tasks with efficiency. Features like an LCD display and RGB lighting add a stylish touch. What We Like: Compact Yet Powerful: Despite its small size, the ACEMAGIC S1 Mini PC packs a punch with its 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-N95 processor.

Versatile Storage Options: With 16GB RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, it offers ample storage for various computing tasks.

Unique LCD Display and RGB Lighting: The stylish LCD display and RGB lighting make it a visually appealing addition to any setup.

Easy Memory Replacement: The magnetic design allows for easy memory replacement, enhancing its user-friendliness.

Fast WiFi 6 Network & Dual Gigabit LAN: The built-in 802.11ac, 2.4G + 5G dual-band WiFi 6, and dual LAN port design ensure speedy and reliable connectivity. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More