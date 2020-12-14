Dark mode could possibly be coming to Google Search

If Google search results are burning holes in your eyes, a new dark mode feature could possibly help ease the pain. As spotted by 9to5Google, Google is currently testing a dark mode feature for its desktop page results.

If you head to Google on desktop and don’t see dark mode enabled on your search results, don’t worry, it’s not just you. Google is only testing this with a small number of users. But to get an idea of what it will look like, here’s a quick screenshot:

Image: 9to5Google

As you can see, the traditional white background has been changed to a darkish gray-black, and Google’s logo has been changed to white. Nothing groundbreaking or anything, just your run of the mill dark mode.

According to Mashable, a Reddit user said dark mode turned on one day without any notice and then eventually switched back. The user also stated that they were given no option to enable dark mode, it just sort of happened. We’re guessing if Google decides to make this a thing, the company will give users the option to turn it on via a toggle button.

If Google actually pulls the trigger on this, I wouldn’t be completely opposed to it, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. I mean, why the hell not? I can see this being useful.

Would you be down for having this option for Google search results? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

