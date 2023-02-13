DEPGI launches two new Xbox Series S portable monitors

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

DEPGI is no stranger to KnowTechie. We’ve featured a couple of deals around its Xbox Series S portable monitor. And now, the company is happy to announce two new additions to its lineup.

Announced earlier in the month, DEPGI is introducing new 15.6, and 11.6-inch portable Xbox Series X monitors to the mix.

The 15-inch retails for $399, and the 11.6-inch option will cost around $199, respectfully.

So what are these exactly? In a nutshell, they are portable monitors for Xbox Series S consoles. Plug your console into its HDMI port, and you have yourself a portable Xbox Series S. Simple as that.

DEPGI’s new portable Xbox Series S Portable Monitors – what you should know

Image: KnowTechie

The 15.6 monitor packs a punch with its 144Hz 2K QHD IPS display, delivering smooth and vivid visuals.

Additionally, the monitor adds HDR technology and AMD FreeSync support, ensuring the best possible performance.

And with its compact design, you can easily bring this portable gaming monitor wherever you go, making it the perfect companion for indoor and outdoor gaming sessions.

DEPGI 15.6" Xbox Series S Portable Monitor $399.99

Image: KnowTechie

The cheaper 11.6″ option comes in a 1080P FHD IPS screen and a lesser 60 Hz refresh rate but still delivers crisp and clear graphics that will take your gaming to the next level.

On top of that, the monitor features HDR technology and 300cd/m² white luminance, bringing brightness and a wider range of colors, making your games come to life with vivid images and incredible detail.

DEPGI 11.6" Xbox Series S Portable Monitor $199.99

Both options feature a compact and portable design. You can easily bring this portable gaming monitor wherever you go, making it the perfect companion for indoor and outdoor gaming sessions.

Again, DEPGI’s new portable Xbox Series S monitors are now available via Amazon. If you act quickly, you can take advantage of discounts via the on-site coupon, saving you as much as $40.

DEPGI’s portable monitor is specifically designed for the Xbox Series S, making it a great option for gamers who want a portable solution for gaming.

