Did you know that Amazon now employs 1 out of every 169 workers in the US?

Amazon is obviously a powerhouse around the world, but in the US, the company has now released its second-quarter results, and as part of that information, the company shed some additional light on its employees.

According to NBC News, this is the first time the Jeff Bezos company has revealed firm employee numbers. So, how many employees does Amazon have in the US? 950,000.

If you base this on the fact that the US workforce is now approximately 161 million people strong, that means Amazon employs around one out of every 169 people in the US.

Announced in a press release regarding employee safety, the number was revealed, plus the global number of employees, which comes in at 1.3 million.

These numbers make Amazon and its $15 an hour minimum wage the second largest employer in the US. The number one spot goes to Walmart, which employees a staggering 1.6 million people in the US.

On a call to reporters, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky notes that even with so many employees, Amazon still has a high demand for more people, calling the demand for labor “one of the bigger elements of inflation in our business right now.”

