Discord was down for people everywhere

No, it’s not you. The popular game chatting app, Discord, was having some issues and was down for users globally.

Around 2 PM this afternoon, users around the world began reporting issues with the app. As of 2:30 pm ET, more than 40,000 users had reported having some sort of issues with the app on Downdetector.

Discord is already aware that the issue is taking place. The company sent out a tweet to let users know that it was working to identify the problem.

Image: KnowTechie

This is the second time that Discord has had problems in the last few weeks. The platform experienced outages that lasted for more than two hours on January 26.

As of now, Discord says that it has identified and rolled back the problem. The platform warns users to keep an eye on potential problems. But overall, the issue seems to be resolved and all systems are now operational.

