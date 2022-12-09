Samsung’s Discover sale is here with discounts on everything

Samsung’s highly anticipated Discover sales event is now live. This exclusive event offers incredible deals on the latest Samsung smartphones, tablets, electronics, and appliances.

The sale runs from December 8 through the 15 and gives you a chance to score a mountain of deals on Samsung products.

That includes savings on the Galaxy S22 line and the foldable Z Flip4. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Not only will you save big, but Samsung tells KnowTechie that orders placed this week should arrive in time for Christmas. So get your last-minute gift orders in by Dec. 15.

Samsung’s last sale of the year is a big one – what you should know

So, you have a variety of sales happening simultaneously. We’ll break each one down below:

Flash Deals: Samsung will feature limited-inventory deals from 12-4 PM ET. Offers last for four hours or until the product sells out.

Deals of the Day: Score discounts on Samsung’s most popular products. Deals get announced at 9 AM ET daily with 24-hour availability.

Buy More, Save More: Samsung says customers who purchase two products save 5%. Purchase three products and save 10%, and purchase 4+ items; shoppers save 15%.

The clock is ticking, don’t miss out

Samsung’s Discover sales event is a great opportunity for shoppers to save on a wide range of products, from smartphones and tablets to home appliances and accessories.

The sale features some of the latest and greatest products from Samsung, now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech or treat yourself to a new Samsung phone, tablet, or appliance.

Again, the sale is now live and valid through December 15.

Deals Discover Samsung Sales Event Samsung’s last sale of the year is happening now through December 15. Plus, orders placed during the sale period will arrive in time for Christmas. Take advantage of limited-time-only Flash Deals and special offers now. Shop Now

